Musical chairs: Ekurhuleni council to take another stab at electing a new mayor

Last week, a special council meeting collapsed before the mayoral election could get underway.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni metro council will on Tuesday again attempt to elect a new executive mayor.

Tania Campbell was removed as mayor through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence on 26 October.

After a week of caucusing and behind–the–scenes talks, the identity of Campbell's possible successor remains a mystery.

The EFF and the ANC have reportedly fallen out, with representatives from both parties saying they will be fielding their own candidates.

On the other hand, the multi-party coalition says it is confident that it will regain the mayoral position after recruiting some of the smaller, undecided parties.

EFF provincial leader, Nkululeko Dunga, says it is important that a mayor is elected on Tuesday morning.

"It prolongs the political instability that exists so the sooner we get it out of the way, the better.”

The meeting was expected to get underway at 10am with the mayoral election being the only item on the agenda.