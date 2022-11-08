Multi-party coalition very confident of reinstating Campbell as Ekurhuleni mayor

The Ekurhuleni municipality is holding a special council meeting on Tuesday morning to elect a new executive mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - The multi-party coalition in Ekurhuleni says they have an 80% chance of reinstating Tania Campbell as mayor of the city.

It has been over two weeks since Campbell was removed from her position through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence.

Coalition spokesperson Siyanda Makhubu says with the ANC and EFF set to put up their own separate candidates to stand for mayor, the numbers are on their side.

He says their coalition consists of the DA, ActionSA, IFP, ACDP, FFplus and other smaller parties with a total of over 93 council seats.

"Our chance on a scale of probability is 80% definitely. We're winning this. We also have the minority parties, who are with us, so we're looking at something very formidable this morning."

It’s not yet certain when voting will get under way.