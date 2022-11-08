Metro FM presenter Pearl Shongwe passes away in her sleep, family confirms

Her family confirmed her "untimely passing" with "great sadness" on Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG - MetroFM news presenter Pearl Ntombifuthi Shongwe has passed away.

Her family confirmed her "untimely passing" with "great sadness" on Tuesday.

"She passed away in her sleep," said family spokesperson Khehla Tshabalala in a statement.

The family says Shongwe (35) died in her Johannesburg home.

Shongwe's family made a request to be afforded privacy to mourn during this difficult time.