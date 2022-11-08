Go

Metro FM presenter Pearl Shongwe passes away in her sleep, family confirms

Her family confirmed her "untimely passing" with "great sadness" on Tuesday

MEtroFM news presenter Pearl Shongwe. Picture: MetroFM/Twitter.
08 November 2022 20:41

JOHANNESBURG - MetroFM news presenter Pearl Ntombifuthi Shongwe has passed away.

"She passed away in her sleep," said family spokesperson Khehla Tshabalala in a statement.

The family says Shongwe (35) died in her Johannesburg home.

Shongwe's family made a request to be afforded privacy to mourn during this difficult time.

"Our daughter was a celebrated radio broadcaster and TV presenter. Her presence will forever live on in our hearts," the family added in a statement.

Shongwe’s broadcasting career began at YFM in 2010.

She would move on to work at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) - where she started as a sports presenter.

The public broadcaster has since sent words of comfort to the Shongwe family.

"The SABC has learned through the family of Pearl Shongwe that she has sadly passed away. The SABC extends its heartfelt condolences to the Shongwe Family."

News of Shongwe's passing began circulating on social media platforms on Tuesday afternoon, with many expressing their shock.

