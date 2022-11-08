Major teacher unions won't take part in public sector strike, says dept

The Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga said that teacher unions were focused on the exams.

CAPE TOWN - The Basic Education Department said that the country's five major teaching unions would not be participating in this week's public service sector strike and the matric exams would continue as normal.

This will be the first national strike by the Public Servants Association (PSA) in a decade.

"The fear that we have is that if there's disruptions to public services such as public transport, that's where the problem will occur because we rely on the stability of movement to be able to get our question papers from place to place. That's what could possibly stop learners from going to school and stop teachers from going to work as well."