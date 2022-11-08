Joburg minority parties accuse the DA of trying to mask its financial failures

The DA-led multi-party coalition in the Johannesburg metro has requested an urgent council meeting, expected to sit on Friday, to approve the short-term loan.

JOHANNESBURG - Minority opposition parties in Johannesburg say the DA’s plan to take out an R2 billion loan with the Development Bank of Southern Africa is a plot to mask its financial failures in the city.

The proposal to take out the loan comes as the city is facing financial difficulties and a cash flow crisis.

The ATM party’s Lubabalo Magwentshu said the coalition government will have to find another way to address the city’s financial issues.

He said taking out a loan with no debt repayment plan makes no sense.

Magwentshu blamed the DA for the city’s cash flow crisis.

He said residents shouldn’t be left to suffer for the party’s poor administration.

"What is it that the DA did with the money. Why was the money returned to Treasury due to lack of spending."

But Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse believes the loan will come in handy.