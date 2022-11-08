ISS: Adapting is the best way to deal with climate change migration

The Institute says if these measures are not put in place, mass migration will take place, leading to conflict.

JOHANNESBURG - Finding ways to adapt is the only way the world will safely deal with migration caused by climate change, the Institute for Security Studies has said.

The Institute said if urgent adaptation measures are not put in place, mass migration will take place and will likely lead to conflict.

It was reacting to a study by the World Bank that climate change could force almost 216 million people to migrate within their own countries by 2050.

The Institute's Dhesigen Naidoo said when people move in large numbers, conflict is unavoidable.

"A lot of this migration is going to cross borders and I think South Africa can certainly say it has had climate migrants of some sort or the other for decades now because many people have come to the South on the back of famine."