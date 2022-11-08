International Partners Group welcomes SA’s Just Energy investment plan

At Cop26 in Glasgow, talks between the European Union, United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom to partner up with the country for the proposed energy plan.

JOHANNESBURG - The International Partners Group (IPG) has welcomed South Africa's Just Energy transition investment plan.

The IPG chaired by the United Kingdom (UK) said it was mobilising an initial $8.5 billion for the first phase of the programme.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Because diversifying our energy supplies by investing in renewables is precisely the way.”