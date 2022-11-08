Inside EWN Roundtable: What are the solutions to stopping the scourge of GBV?

A panel discussion of activists reflect on the second Presidential Summit on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

JOHANNESBURG - Gender-based violence (GBV) activists have given government's planned response to the scourge a thumbs down.

At last week’s GBV presidential summit held in Midrand, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the audience that four years after the 2018 summit, there was still more needed to be done to curb the scourge of GBV against women and children. He also said that the Presidency and the Cabinet should account for the failures of the national strategic plan on GBV.

Much to the president’s agreement on some of the points raised at the summit, some activists felt that the government was simply taking a back seat on GBV.

During a roundtable discussion on Inside EWN, CEO of Soul City, Phinah Kodisang, said that it was rather frustrating being at the summit where government officials reflected on what was already known about the war on women and children but not accounting for their failures.

“Officials came there not to account but to tell us what the problem is. We are sitting with a pandemic that should be prioritised like how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled. Why can’t we see the same strategies and leadership being demonstrated to fight COVID-19."

While many promises from the 2018 summit are yet to be fulfilled, GBV Monitor South Africa executive director, Omogolo Taunyane Mnguni, said that there was a huge gap that needed to be closed between the women in urban areas and rural areas.

“According to our stats and our own investigations, it is always women in urban areas who have a more favourable outcome as it means that media and more public pressure would be applied to their cases. It is a far different reality for women in rural areas, who need to consider issues like funds to be able to get to the police station to report their incidents. So that is that added layer for women in rural areas.”

Women’s Legal Centre director and lawyer, Sehaam Samai, was also part of the discussion and spoke to addressing the issue of the boy child.

“One of the pillars for preventative work is dealing with the root, which starts with educating the boy child, and changing the stereotypes of genders. And we need to ensure that those efforts are inculcated in our children from an early age and that will also have to involve the curricula.”

_Listen to the full conversation below. _