Imam Haron inquest: Family hoping for new finding so that they can have closure

A Western Cape High Court inquest into the imam's death, while he was incarcerated in 1969, started on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The son of late anti-apartheid struggle activist, Imam Abdullah Haron, says the family will find some comfort if the re-opened inquest into his father's death concludes with new findings.

The inquiry sets out to determine the cause of the late cleric's passing and whether anyone can be held accountable.

The children of Imam Haron sat in the public gallery flanked by family, friends and other members from Cape Town’s Muslim community.

Professor Muhammed Haron, Imam Haron's only son, wants the inquest to come to new findings.

"We basically want it to turn the 1970 inquest findings on its head, so to speak, and have fresh finding based upon the expert opinions. If that happens, then of course there'll be some sort of closure, not total closure, but some sort of solace. At least then we can move ahead."

Evidence from witnesses which include former detainees, pathologists as well as a trajectory and aeronautical engineer will form part of the inquest.