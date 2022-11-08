Imam Abdullah Haron's final days to be revisited
Haron, at the age of 45, was detained by the security branch of the South African Police more than 53 years ago.
CAPE TOWN - Inspections in loco will today be conducted at the two police stations where anti-apartheid activist, Imam Abdullah Haron, spent his final days.
It's part of a new inquest into his death.
The Muslim cleric was initially arrested and detained at Caledon Square police station, now called Cape Town Police Station.
His body would later be discovered in a cell at the Maitland Police Station on the 27th of September 1969.
#ImamHaronInquest Day 2 of the Imam Abdullah Haron Inquest is set to start at the Cape Town Police Station ( then called the Caledon Square Police Station when Imam Haron was arrested in 1969 ). KB pic.twitter.com/K95lR28xRlEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 8, 2022
Family and the legal teams are being taken through different prison cells - political prisoners were detained in solitary confinement. pic.twitter.com/E15urrUM5hEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 8, 2022
The security branch first claimed that Haron was well treated, and denied any form of assault or abuse.
But the Haron family advocate, Howard Varney, told the Western Cape High Court on Monday that the cleric was subjected to unrelenting brutality during his detention of 123 days.
Varney said the state will show how a claim that Haron suffered fatal injuries after falling down a flight of stairs was manufactured.
"To mask the real cause of those injuries back in 1969 and 1970, the Haron family was forced to sit powerlessly as an intricate web of lies unfolded to protect the security police responsible for Haron's death."
Varney said the 1970 inquest report into the imam's death, presided over by Magistrate JSP Kuhn, made for pitiful reading.
"If Magistrate Khun had been engaged in a serious search for the truth, he would have found the evidence of major Dirk Kotze Genis and staff sergeant Johannes Petrus Francois van Wyk, also known as Spyker, to be highly improbable, raising serious questions as to what they were hiding."