Imam Abdullah Haron's final days to be revisited

CAPE TOWN - Inspections in loco will today be conducted at the two police stations where anti-apartheid activist, Imam Abdullah Haron, spent his final days.

It's part of a new inquest into his death.

Haron, at the age of 45, was detained by the security branch of the South African Police more than 53 years ago.

The Muslim cleric was initially arrested and detained at Caledon Square police station, now called Cape Town Police Station.

His body would later be discovered in a cell at the Maitland Police Station on the 27th of September 1969.