Government urged to expedite law regulating vaping

CAPE TOWN - A leading pulmonologist is calling on government to expedite the passing of a new law that will regulate vaping.

Professor Richard van Zyl-Smit conducted a study looking at vaping trends among grade 12 pupils and the results were alarming.

It found that more than one in four matric pupils were vaping.

Speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham, Van Zyl-Smit said that the study also found that three out of 10 pupils indicated that they used it within an hour of waking up and nearly a quarter surveyed said they couldn’t get through the school day without using it.

"We’re seeing far more high school students using vaping devices than I think we ever saw using tobacco cigarettes, certainly at this level of school."

He said that stress featured strongly as the reason for continued vaping.

"There’s a social element but I think there’s also a lot of pressure in high school students, not necessarily from school, but from life in general that they’re reaching to vaping to help them cope."

Van Zyl-Smit added that there is evidence to argue that nicotine can hinder learning development.

"We know from previous studies and even some of our early data showing that there are worrying signs that quite a lot of these high school students who are vaping are already showing some signs that they potentially are addicted to the nicotine, which is another issue in itself."