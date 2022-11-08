Glitch preventing beneficiaries from accessing Nov grants fixed, confirms Sassa

Sassa said its system had been unstable since 3 November, leading to payment disruptions.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said on Tuesday the glitch at Postbank that led to people not receiving their November grants had finally been fixed.

It said people who incurred the costs for declined transactions during the period would be refunded.

The agency apologised to the beneficiaries for the inconvenience.

Sassa's Paseka Letsatsi said beneficiaries could access money from anywhere: “We want to advise our beneficiaries that they can access their money from ATMs [Automated Teller Machines] and retailers.”

The agency said beneficiaries should be aware that the gold card had not expired and it still worked.

Sassa added over 96% of grants had been withdrawn.