Fraud and corruption accused MP Bongani Bongo set to appear in court

He and 11 others face at least 69 counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo is expected to appear in the Nelspruit Commercial Crimes Court.

They were arrested in connection with a R74 million land deal dating back to 2011.

The former state security minister and current African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongo, together with his multiple co-accused, are expected to submit their pleas when they appear before the specialised commercial crimes court in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.

It's alleged that they worked in concert to inflate the value of two farms purchased on behalf of two local municipalities in Mpumalanga by the provincial human settlements department.

Bongo, a lawyer by training, worked as a legal advisor in the department at the time.

In one instance, the Mpumalanga Human Settlements Department paid R37.5 million to buy a farm but the owner only received R15 million.

The balance is alleged to have been transferred to a trust account controlled by one of the accused and then distributed to the rest.

In another instance, the accused allegedly worked jointly during the payment of R10.5 million for property valued at only R1.6 million.

As a result of the case, Bongo has stepped aside from leading any activities on behalf of the ANC, according to the party's resolution.

He, however, gets to keep his parliamentary seat, salary and all other perks of being an MP.