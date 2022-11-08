Go

Five suspects linked to Mdlalose Tavern shooting in July back in court in Dec

The gunmen accused of killing at least 16 people in Nomzamo Park in Orlando East in July appeared in the Orlando Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

FILE: Police are at the scene in Nomzamo Park, Soweto where mass shooting took place in the early hours of 10 July 2022. Sixteen people were killed after unknown gunmen opened fire on patrons inside the Emazulwini tavern. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - Five men accused of the fatal shooting at the Mdlalose Tavern, in Soweto, are expected to return to court on 5 December 2022 for their formal bail application.

During their appearance, angry Soweto residents protested outside.

The five will remain in custody until their next appearance.

