DBE to probe claims of unsolvable question in NSC matric Maths Paper 2 exam

In an interview on CapeTalk on Tuesday morning, Department spokesperson Elijah Mahlangu said the department was investigating the matter.

CAPE TOWN - With matric students in the midst of writing their final exams, the Department of Basic Education has been inundated with regarding an alleged error in the Maths Paper 2 exam paper written on Monday.

It is alleged that Question Five was unsolvable.

In an interview on CapeTalk on Tuesday morning, Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department was investigating the matter.

“There are concerns that have been raised by different people, some have spoken to me directly and on other platforms. We have recorded it for thorough investigation and until such time relevant committees have sat down to study the question paper and make a declaration of an error, I am not in a position to say that.”, Mhlanga said.