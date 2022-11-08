Court finds 'Ekurhuleni serial rapist' guilty, case postponed to 8 Dec

He was arrested in March last year after nine years of terrorising women and children in Ekurhuleni.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against the man infamously known as the "Ekurhuleni serial rapist" has been postponed to 8 December.

Nkosinathi Phakathi appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Tuesday and was found guilty of multiple counts of rape and kidnapping.

He was arrested in March last year after nine years of terrorising women and children in Ekurhuleni.

His defence requested the postponement to allow psychological and pre-sentencing reports to be made available to the courts.

Phakathi’s legal team requested judge Lesego Makolomakwe to postpone the matter to next month.

His lawyers argued that it was in the interest of justice to take into consideration the provision of his clinical psychological reports before sentencing him.

Prosecutor Salome Scheepers did not oppose the postponement and argued the reports would make way for a suitable sentence.

Phakathi was found guilty of 184 charges that included various crimes ranging from rape to kidnapping.

Not once did he face the judge presiding over the case while spending the entire day in court facing the ground.

NPA WELCOMES JUDGMENT

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the judgment handed down to Phakathi.

The NPA’s Lumka Mahanjana said although Phakathi’s case was postponed to next month, justice was close to being served.

“As the State, we will ask the court to impose a sentence that will send a strong message that such crimes will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted,” Mahanjana said.