Cosatu bemoans National Treasury’s decision to scrap B-BBEE policy at SOEs

The move by Treasury will see state-owned entities do away with the controversial Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment policy.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Tuesday bemoaned National Treasury's decision to scrap the preferential procurement regulations.

National Treasury's move will see state-owned entities (SOEs) do away with the controversial Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) policy.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is set to detail the government's plan to scrap the BEE policy at SOEs on Tuesday afternoon.

The big changes, which were gazetted recently, will allow SOEs to determine their preferential procurement policies.

Transnet and Eskom are among SOEs that may no longer need to be BEE-compliant.

The implication of this is that the government no longer needs to enforce a clause to force certain sectors to purchase local goods.

The changes will take effect in January.

Cosatu said this will have a dire impact on the local business owners. The federation believes the move will slow down the bid for economic transformation.