Bokgabo Poo laid to rest on Monday

Her alleged killer, Ntokozo Zikhali, faces charges of rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice, and tampering with a corpse following his arrest last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Four-year-old Bokgabo Poo has been laid to rest.

Her funeral service took place in Wattville, on the East Rand, on Monday.

Her alleged killer, Ntokozo Zikhali, faces charges of rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice, and tampering with a corpse, following his arrest last month.

Zikhali was out on bail for the alleged rape of a nine-year girl when he allegedly kidnapped Bokgabo before burying her dismembered body in a shallow grave.

Some of her body parts are still missing.

After weeks of delaying the little girl's funeral in the hopes that her alleged killer would surrender details of where the rest of their daughter's remains were located, the family went ahead with the funeral service on Monday.

Funeral goers, including Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa, could be seen choking back tears as a video montage of the four-year-old’s life and memories played on the big screen.

Her visibly upset parents, Tsholofelo Poo and Irvin Ndlovu, had their messages read out by family members.

"I know you will always look down on me my sweet, sweet angel, I love you rest in peace Mama," read Poo's message.

Her father's message said, "Your wings were ready to fly to heaven but my heart was not ready, RIP my angel with love from your daddy."

As Bokgabo's remains were transported to its final resting place at the Benoni cemetery in the drizzling rain, pupils in school uniform he formed a guard of honour while singing hymns.