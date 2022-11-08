Bishop Lavis community, CPF gather outside home of slain WC top cop Kinnear

It's the same place where the Western Cape top cop was assassinated in 2020 and up until now, no arrests have been made in connection with Kinnear's murder.

CAPE TOWN - The Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum (CPF) together with religious leaders and residents on Tuesday gathered outside the home of the late anti-gang unit detective Charl Kinnear.

The CPF said the purpose of Tuesday's meeting was to call for the declassification of a report by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) into the killing.

Bishop Lavis CPF’s Graham Lindhorst said they were calling for truth and transparency around Kinnear’s murder.

“When the minister came to Bishop Lavis the day after the murder, he promised to get back to the family with the truth. So, now we are asking why you would want to hide the truth and who are they protecting?”

Parliament's police committee was to receive a presentation from Ipid on the high-profile murder last month, but Members of Parliament (MPs) were told the report was classified and implicated senior officers and briefing them could hamper the investigation.

But MPs said they were not happy with Ipid's reasoning and wanted to know why, when and by whom the report was classified while Kinnear's widow said the report had not always been classified and its contents were discussed with her.

The police watchdog later said it had to classify the document to protect witnesses as it contained sensitive records relating to their personal information that cannot be made public.