As parties fight for power, Ekurhuleni residents left fuming as refuse piles up

JOHANNESBURG - While political parties battle for power in the City of Ekurhuleni, service delivery has been failing, with refuse piling up, and residents are angry.

Refuse has not been collected in many areas, including Benoni and Kempton Park, for weeks now.

Residents say the situation has deteriorated drastically and the city is starting to represent mini-dumping sites in some areas.

"Garbage hasn't been collected for the last two weeks and it's a mess and we are now forced to pay R50 for someone to come and clear our garbage," a resident said.

"We haven't had our refuse collected for a period of two weeks now," another resident said.

"Things are in a mess. Our high-density areas like townhouses are flooding with waste. It's full of flies, rodents are visible," a third resident said.

Former MMC for environment and waste management, Andre du Plessis, said that a number of factors were contributing to this.

"Our in-house fleet has not been replaced at all for the last 10 years. We have these vehicles sitting in workshops throughout Ekurhuleni and they get repaired and they're on the roads for one or two days and then they're back in the workshop," Du Plessis said.

He said that contractors whose waste vehicles were used were not paid on time, so they withdraw their services. Added to this, only three of five landfill sites are operational.

Du Plessis said that they did try to make a plan, but there would now be a new government.

"We did initiate programmes within the fleet management system to get more vehicles out. Those processes also take a while. We did look into the possibility of doing a full maintenance lease agreement system but those processes take a bit of time and unfortunately, we haven't had enough time to initiate it."