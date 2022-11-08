ANC Veterans League backs Ramaphosa for second term as party leader

While the elders in the ANC also want to see a woman deputy president, it resolved on Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Gwen Ramokgopa for secretary, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule as her deputy and Barbara Creecy as treasurer-general.

JOHANNESBURG - Two of the African National Congress (ANC)'s three leagues have endorsed Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term, with the veterans league task team also throwing its weight behind the incumbent during a sitting on Monday night.

While the elders in the ANC also want to see a woman deputy president, it resolved on Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, a departure from the women’s league’s preferred choice of Defense Minister Thandi Modise.

The ANC's veterans also nominated Gwen Ramokgopa for secretary, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule as her deputy and Barbara Creecy as treasurer-general.

It also proposed Joel Netshitenzhe for the position of national chair.

Embattled former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Paul Mashatile received an endorsement from the ANC Youth League’s national task team.

The ANC is fast approaching its 55th national conference next month.

Debates over former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka making a return to active politics will definitely pick up once again after she was nominated by the ANC's veterans to second Ramaphosa.

This despite hesitations by some in the party over her brief stint as a member of Cope.

The veterans league only supported Ramokgopa and Potgieter-Gqubule from a proposed slate linked to the president of the party.

With all three leagues having made their choices, critics have accused the youth league of failing to imagine leadership beyond the squabbles of its elders, while the women are accused of failing to take ANC succession into consideration.

The veterans league have been accused of putting forward a list that represents United Democratic Front nostalgia at its height during the struggle for liberation.

With nominations finally closed, the party will now have to consolidate outcomes from various branch general meetings.