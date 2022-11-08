ANC hits out at EFF for ditching co-governance in Ekurhuleni

ANC regional chairperson Mzwandile Masina said the demands made by the EFF during the negotiation talks were unreasonable.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Ekurhuleni hit out against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for not agreeing to co-govern the municipality with them.

ANC regional chairperson Mzwandile Masina said on Tuesday the demands that the EFF made during negotiation were unreasonable.

It is understood that the two parties negotiated well into the crack of dawn ahead of the vote for a new mayor without finding common ground.

Eyewitness News understands that the EFF wanted to govern Ekurhuleni alone and in turn, support the ANC to do the same in Johannesburg.

The EFF was adamant the whole week that it intended to put up its own candidate to contest the position of Ekurhuleni mayor.

EFF provincial leader Nkululeko Dunga was put forward by the party and accepted the nomination.

However, shortly after the ANC nominated Jongizizwe Dlabathi as its mayoral candidate, Dunga rose and told the speaker of the council that he was withdrawing his name from the ballot.

The EFF would later go on to vote for Tania Campbell and ensure she wins her re-election.

Masina said they lost with their dignity intact: “What we cannot allow is to be dictated to by anybody and to be treated like we are not a serious party. The ANC is a very big organisation.”

It is still unclear how Tuesday’s events in Ekurhuleni will affect the political dynamics for the rest of the province.