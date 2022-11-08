Alleged magistrate killer set to appear in court

18-year-old Cassidy Hartzenberg is accused of the September murder of his aunt, magistrate Romay van Rooyen.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a Cape Town teenager accused of murdering his aunt, magistrate Romay van Rooyen, is set to continue at the Simon's Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

18-year-old Cassidy Hartzenberg stands accused of murdering van Rooyen in September.

Hartzenberg, who was a pallbearer at Van Rooyen’s funeral, abandoned his bid for bail during his previous court appearance.

The teen also faces theft charges for allegedly stealing his aunt's car as well as some money.

The prosecution says if Hartzenberg wants to apply for bail in the future, the state will oppose any such application.

During a previous court appearance, Police Minister Bheki Cele said Hartzenberg could be positively linked to van Rooyen's death.

The case was postponed to Tuesday so police could conduct further investigations.