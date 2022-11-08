Man accused of killing German tourist failed to prove exceptional circumstances

Joseph Nyalunga is expected to spend the festive season behind bars after he was denied bail by the Kabokweni Magistrates Court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the men accused of the murder of a German tourist in Mpumalanga had failed to prove that there were exceptional circumstances qualifying him for bail.

The 35-year-old was arrested in connection with the murder of Jörg Schnarr last month.

Nyalunga and four others are accused of attacking Schnarr, his wife, and two other tourists near the Kruger National Park's notorious Numbi Gate.

"The National Prosecuting Authority can confirm that the state successfully opposed bail in a case against the alleged German tourist murderer, the matter has been postponed to the 24th of January and the accused will remain remanded in custody," said the NPA's Monica Nyuswa.