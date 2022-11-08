3 suspects arrested after 4 people, including 3 children, shot in Strand

The incident, which occurred over the weekend, is thought to be gang-related.

CAPE TOWN - Four people, including three children, have been shot and wounded in a suspected gang-related attack in Strand.

The incident occurred over the weekend and police are investigating cases of attempted murder, armed robbery and malicious damage to property.

The police's Fredrick van Wyk said: “The motive of this shooting is gang-related. According to reports, the victims were at home when suspects entered the premises and started shooting.

“They took two cellphones and undisclosed amount of cash and ran away. Three suspects were identified and arrested and will appear in the Strand Magistrates Court once charged.”