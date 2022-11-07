Go

Zuma says Ramaphosa must be held accountable for Phala Phala

Zuma told party supporters in Ethekwini on Sunday that they should raise questions at Nasrec about the robbery at Ramaphosa's game farm in 2020.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma sings his famous song “Awuleth Umshini Wami” ( bring my machine gun) to supporters outside of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, on 10 October 2022. Zuma opened a criminal case against lead prosecutor in his corruption trial, State Advocate Billy Downer, for the alleged "leaking" of a medical note to News24 journalist Karyn Maughan. Picture: Rajesh JANTILAL/AFP
Former South African President Jacob Zuma sings his famous song “Awuleth Umshini Wami” ( bring my machine gun) to supporters outside of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, on 10 October 2022. Zuma opened a criminal case against lead prosecutor in his corruption trial, State Advocate Billy Downer, for the alleged "leaking" of a medical note to News24 journalist Karyn Maughan. Picture: Rajesh JANTILAL/AFP
07 November 2022 07:34

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma said President Cyril Ramaphosa must be held accountable over the Phala Phala farm saga at the African National Congress (ANC)'s national elective conference.

Zuma told party supporters in Ethekwini on Sunday that they should raise questions at Nasrec about the robbery at Ramaphosa's game farm in 2020.

Ramaphosa has denied accusations of a cover-up and contravention of the country's laws after the alleged theft of millions of dollars at his farm.

millions of dollars were allegedly stolen.

The former ANC president said it’s the delegates’ right to question everything.

"If the law finds you with a certain amount of money it throws you in jail why hasn't the same happened here? Do positions make you bigger than the law?"

He said Ramaphosa must also answer on the Phala Phala matter.

"There are a lot of things we must ask. If I was a president, for example, and committed a crime and I don't get arrested the conference must ask me why."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA