Zuma says Ramaphosa must be held accountable for Phala Phala

Zuma told party supporters in Ethekwini on Sunday that they should raise questions at Nasrec about the robbery at Ramaphosa's game farm in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma said President Cyril Ramaphosa must be held accountable over the Phala Phala farm saga at the African National Congress (ANC)'s national elective conference.

Ramaphosa has denied accusations of a cover-up and contravention of the country's laws after the alleged theft of millions of dollars at his farm.

The former ANC president said it’s the delegates’ right to question everything.

"If the law finds you with a certain amount of money it throws you in jail why hasn't the same happened here? Do positions make you bigger than the law?"

He said Ramaphosa must also answer on the Phala Phala matter.

"There are a lot of things we must ask. If I was a president, for example, and committed a crime and I don't get arrested the conference must ask me why."