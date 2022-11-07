ANC delegates should rally against leadership decisions: Zuma

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma visited one of the Ethekwini branches in Umlazi, south of Durban on Sunday.

DURBAN - Former ANC president Jacob Zuma urged voting delegates at the December elective conference to stand up against some of the decisions taken by the party leadership.

This includes the step aside principle.

Zuma was speaking with ANC supporters while visiting a branch in Umlazi, south of Durban yesterday.

He said the upcoming national conference must deliver solutions to the party's problems.

“We trust that the national conference will also look at other decisions that have been taken which do not make sense. This includes the removal of NEC members from the national disciplinary committee and replacing them with non-NEC members.”

Zuma encouraged the branch to send delegates that will demand accountability from the party’s leadership.