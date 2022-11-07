Tongaat Hulett has paid small-scale farmers - SA Cane Growers Association

The company missed its end of October deadline to pay the farmers for a sugarcane delivery made in September after it declared financial distress.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Cane Growers Association said on Monday that sugar company Tongaat Hulett has finally paid small-scale farmers.

The association said this payment showed that the company's business rescue practitioners understood the urgency of the matter.

SA Cane Growers Association's Andrew Russell said: “This payment was critical, given the particular financial vulnerability of small-scale growers. It is also an important demonstration of the part of the business rescue practitioners.”

Russell said although they were pleased by the payment, they were still concerned about the commercial farmers that remain unpaid.

“These are the growers who employ the vast majority of cane farm workers, so their payment is essential for the preservation of the vital livelihoods on the north coast and Zululand,” he said.