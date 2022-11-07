Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira brings change to Africa through a new partnership

The former Springbok player was officially unveiled by Healthgarde International as their first brand partner.

JOHANNESBURG - Healthgarde International - a leading direct selling company specialising in wellness in Africa - announced that they were collaborating with former Springbok rugby player, Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira.

The joined forces based on a shared passion - building wealth for people through wellness.

Tendai Mtawarira, more commonly known as 'Beast', is a former Springbok Rugby World Champion, philanthropist and entrepreneur. The rugby player is known for his contribution in inspiring and building the youth in Africa through the Beast Foundation, which was established in August 2020.

Since retiring from rugby after the 2019 World Cup, the businessman has branched out.

His portfolio includes a security company, a philanthropic foundation aimed at uplifting the youth in Africa, and

he recently launched his own wine, 'The Beast Wine Collection'.

In 2021, Beast was included in the Forbes list of 100 most influential Africans.