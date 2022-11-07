Slain Poo’s family appeal for police to intensify efforts to protect children

The funeral service for Bokgabo Poo, whose body was found mutilated after she went missing, took place in Wattville, in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The devastated family members of slain four-year-old Bokgabo Poo have poured their hearts out to police to intensify their efforts in protecting children across South Africa.

The funeral service for baby Bokgabo, whose body was found mutilated, days after she was reported missing, took place in Wattville on Gauteng's East Rand.

Her alleged killer, 30-year-old Ntokozo Zikhali, is in police custody on charges of rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse, after he was arrested in Boksburg last month.

Bokgabo went missing on 9 October 2022 and a frantic search by community members led to the grim discovery of a mutilated body in Tamboville.

The family postponed her burial in the hopes that the remaining parts of her body would be recovered.

Poo’s little coffin was carried into a white tent filled with mourners, among them community members, political leaders, and Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa.

However, the peace and closure the Poo family longed for as they laid their child to rest may never be guaranteed, as the search for the four-year-old’s body parts continues.

Only her arm and torso have been found so far.

One family member told government officials in attendance that government continues to fail South African children.

“This is our chance now to stand up and move out of the churches and march and let this country come to stand still, because we cannot afford this. Our kids are being torched and are dying and keep on having talks. We cannot afford this,” the family member said.

Poo's alleged killer Ntokozo Zikhali is expected back in court next week.