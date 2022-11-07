SIU explains how Terry Pheto is implicated in fraud allegations

It was reported on Friday that the unit had obtained a high court preservation order to freeze nine luxury properties, cars and two restaurants valued at about R25-million belonging to various individuals.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigation Unit has explained how South African actress and Tsotsi star, Terry Pheto, is implicated in fraud allegations relating to funding by the National Lotteries Commission.

Pheto posted a tweet at the weekend, stating she was shocked to learn about the SIU probe.

It was reported on Friday that the unit had obtained a high court preservation order to freeze nine luxury properties, cars, and two restaurants valued at about R25-million, belonging to various individuals.

Efforts are underway to recover widespread fraud at the lotteries commission - with millions of rand being misappropriated in various instances.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago explains how Pheto is implicated.

"Her name come into the fold when we were tracing the money and we ended up in this property that is owned by her and that is why her name is attached to this because we were tracing the money that was supposed to have gone to an NPO, to other people, and ended up being used to buy the property that she owns."