Service delivery protests affect over 400 matric pupils, says DBE

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education said service delivery protests have affected over 400 matric pupils since the start of the National Senior Certificate examinations two weeks ago.

Officials held a media briefing in Pretoria Sunday.

The chief director for examinations in the Department of Basic Education Rufus Poliah called on community organisations to assist in shielding schools from attacks during this period.

The department’s Rufus Poliah said an economics examination was delayed at 13 centres in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District in the North West due to community protests last week.

He said 459 matric pupils were affected.

Poliah said of major concern is that 53 pupils at Phand’umfundo Secondary School at Etwatwa in Gauteng could not write their examination due to service delivery demonstrations.

"And I cannot emphasise the negativity that is associated with any protest action".

He called for community intervention in provinces such as Gauteng, the North West and the Northern Cape.

These areas, added Poliah, have seen most of the protest action since the start of the exams.