Scene where Imam Haron found wasn't managed according to protocol, court hears
Anti-apartheid activist Imam Abdullah Haron was found dead in a Maitland police station cell in September 1969.
CAPE TOWN - The “crime scene” where the body of late Imam Abdullah Haron was found was not managed according to standard protocol.
This is what an inquest into the death of the anti-apartheid activist has heard.
Day one of the inquest at the Western Cape High Court wrapped up on Monday.
The cleric was found dead in a Maitland police station cell in September 1969.
South Africa, and in particular the post-apartheid state, has failed the Haron family and so many other families waiting for truth and justice from apartheid era. pic.twitter.com/N5le89Im0qEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 7, 2022
Johannes Spyker van Wyk, an apartheid Security Branch officer, is a key figure in the inquest. Van Wyk died 12/11/1990.EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 7, 2022
Lt.Col Peterson is giving evidence from Van Wyks police file, reading out a long list of complaints against the former officer. pic.twitter.com/MXABn9BlnB
Lieutenant-Colonel Deon Peterson, commander of the police’s provincial cold case investigation unit, was the first person to take the witness stand on Monday.
He was assigned to the current investigation into Imam Haron’s death in August 2020.
"My lord, in this matter I didn't pick up an investigating officer attached to this incident for the death of the imam at Maitland cells," Peterson said.
Advocate Howard Varney, acting on behalf of the Haron family, pointed out that during the 1970 inquest proceedings, there was no statement from an investigating officer and no investigating officer was called to testify.
Varney also told the court there were no autopsy photographs taken at the time.