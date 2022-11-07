Scene where Imam Haron found wasn't managed according to protocol, court hears

Anti-apartheid activist Imam Abdullah Haron was found dead in a Maitland police station cell in September 1969.

CAPE TOWN - The “crime scene” where the body of late Imam Abdullah Haron was found was not managed according to standard protocol.

This is what an inquest into the death of the anti-apartheid activist has heard.

Day one of the inquest at the Western Cape High Court wrapped up on Monday.

