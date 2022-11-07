Representatives from across the world take part in Cop27

The Cop27 talks began yesterday with an opening ceremony in Sharm El-Sheikh.

JOHANNESBURG - Representatives from around the world will continue meeting in Egypt this week for the annual global climate talks at the 27th Congress of Parties (COP270.

Just days before heading over to the conference President Cyril Ramaphosa presented a new climate investment plan to potentially solve the country’s energy crisis.

"It gives me great pleasure to declare open the 27th session of the Congress of the Parties of the United Nations Framework on clime change," said UK representative Alok Sharma.

Representatives arrived on Sunday at the Lamborghini International Convention center in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

The CentRE for Environmental Rights Brandon Abnidor is there.

"Opening sessions are heavily guarded and only parties are allowed to enter with many people mulling around outside. The dissonance between the very glamorous and the unfriendly convention and real needs of climate action is very evident".

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced South Africa is taking the message of increased funding needed for the country’s new energy plan to the climate conference.

Ramaphosa says it will then be up to the world bank to change the finance model for South Africa and other coal-dependent emerging economies.

Civil society organisations and the Presidential committee are set to give feedback on the way forward later this week.