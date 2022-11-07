Ramaphosa: Move to renewable energy can’t occur at expense of job creation

In his latest newsletter, which focused on climate change, President Cyril Ramaphosa also said that our common future globally depended on taking action on climate now.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Rampaphosa said on Monday the move from fossil fuels to greener and cleaner energy sources cannot take place at the expense of economic growth and job creation.

In his latest newsletter, which focused on climate change, Ramaphosa also said our common future globally depended on taking action on climate now.

Ramphosa is attending the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt, also known as COP27.

He said the conference was taking place at a time when developing economy countries were coming under increased pressure to contribute more to reducing global warming.

South Africa will be chairing a high-level roundtable on just transition, where he said the country will be making the case for developed economies to do more to support developing ones to meet their climate change commitments.

Ramaphosa said we must ensure that the transition to a “low-carbon, climate change resilient economy” does not jeopardise the country’s developmental goals.

He said last week he released the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan for public comment, which laid out the investments that were needed for the country to realise its decarbonisation goals.