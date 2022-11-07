Power restored to some of parts of Lenasia South after substation fire

The utility said that although the substation was operational, power had only been restored in extension three due to vandalism damaging the switching station.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says electricity has been restored to some parts of Lenasia South, following a fire at its substation in the area.

The utility said that the vandalism took place during repairs at the site on Sunday.

A fire started at the substation on Friday, leading to residents in Lenasia South not having power for three days.

The outage also affected three other substations.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that they were not sure when power would be restored to the rest of the area.

"The teams this morning managed to repair the breaker and other related equipment and we restored power to the substation. Parts of extension one, extension two and extension four remain off because of vandalism to the substation in extension four."