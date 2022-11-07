Postbank apologises for inconveniencing Sassa grant beneficiaries

Telkom threatened last week - to cut off its I.T. Systems if it did not pay an outstanding R225 million debt.

CAPE TOWN - Postbank has apologised to South Africa Social Security Agency grant beneficiaries who did not receive their social grants in time saying all branches are open for operations from Monday after system faults.

The utility has struggled to deliver grants in time because of alleged banking system glitches.

Telkom threatened last week to cut off its IT systems if it did not pay an outstanding R225 million debt.

The South African Post Office has been in financial distress for some time now - reporting a loss of around R 2 billion in the latest financial year.

The state-owned company is responsible for handing over 10 million social grants across the country

It also holds an R960 million IT contract with Telkom – which needs to be paid.

The contract ends in December this year but the postal company is struggling with its debt and service issues.

"We will continue monitoring the performance of the system at the post office branches as they have been closed over the weekend, we really do know social grants are the bread and butter for millions of our people out there," said the Postbank's Bongani Diako.