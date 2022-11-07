Phala Phala: Ramaphosa meets deadline to submit to independent panel

President Cyril Ramaphosa says his submission to the independent panel “affirms his committed co-operation with due process”.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he met Sunday’s deadline to submit to Parliament’s section 89 independent panel.

Making his submission, Ramaphosa again denied violating his oath of office regarding the Phala Phala farm scandal.

The panel, headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, will go through all submissions related to the Phala Phala scandal.

In a statement on Monday, The Presidency said Ramaphosa has always made certain that throughout his tenure as the president, he will abide by his oath of office and set an example in his respect for the Constitution, its institutions, due process and the rule of law.

President Ramaphosa also “categorically denies that he violated this oath in any way” and denies that he is guilty of any of the allegations made against him.

The panel will now assess if there is sufficient evidence for Parliament to proceed with a section 89 inquiry and must conclude its deliberations within 30 days and report to the National Assembly.

The house must then decide whether to proceed with an inquiry.

If it decides to proceed with an inquiry, the matter must be referred to a specially constituted impeachment committee.