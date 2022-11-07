Parliament urges public to be aware of Mapisa-Nqakula scam

CAPE TOWN - Parliament urges the public to be aware of a scam doing the rounds.

It involves using an email address and WhatsApp number pretending to be that of the National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

It's reported that the scammer sends an email from a Gmail account asking potential victims for their WhatsApp contacts.

The scammer whose targets thus far have been several staff members of Parliament then requests the person to urgently purchase an I-tunes voucher.

The WhatsApp account uses the name of the speaker but the profile picture is that of chairperson Amos Masondo.