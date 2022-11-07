Missing children: SA has kidnapping pandemic

Missing Children's Bianca van Aswegen believes that the South African Police Service needs to accurately quantify the number of abductions to get a true picture.

CAPE TOWN - Missing Children SA says South Africa has a kidnapping pandemic on its hands.

In the latest case, eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta was taken from a lift club vehicle in Gatesville, Cape Town on Friday morning.

"The last known state that was put was in 2013 so that makes it very difficult to really know what the situation actually is but we as an organisation see an increase in cases yearly especially in this year being crazy in amount of cases that have been reported to us."