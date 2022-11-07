Mbalula vs Ntuli vs Masualle: the battle to control the ANC's secretariat

Fikile Mbalula, Mdumiseni Ntuli and Phumulo Masualle are leading the race to become one of the ANC's most critical leaders - the secretary general.

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) enters the final stretch towards its 55th national conference, three names seemingly dominate the race to fill its vacant secretariat following years of instability due to the suspension of the party’s secretary general, Ace Magashule, and the passing of his deputy, Jessie Duarte.

Fikile Mbalula, Mdumiseni Ntuli and Phumulo Masualle are the leading names as branches are expected to complete nominations of their preferred candidates by Monday.

Mbalula is a latecomer to the race, having only emerged in a line-up linked to party president Cyril Ramaphosa’s supporters last month when his lobby group settled on a slate.

Beyond not being taken seriously enough by some in his own party and society at large, he also faces resistance within the so-called “Renewal22” campaign as some of Ramaphosa’s young supporters have rejected his inclusion in the camp’s preferred outcome at Nasrec where the ANC will hold its national elective conference from 16 to 20 December.

But the ANC head of campaigns and transport minister Mbalula, in his own words during an interview with Politricking with Tshidi Madia, made a case for why he should be entrusted with reinstating the stature that once accompanied the office known as the engine of the governing party.

“I have never had doubt about capabilities of handling the secretary general office. I have served there before and the experience we have accumulated over the years, when the ANC was preparing us as young leaders, will multiply in terms of the position of secretary general,” said Mbalula.

He is being pitted against Ntuli and Masualle. Some argue that Mbalula will fare better against former KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Ntuli, which might mean a loss for the renewal slate that at times as has been dubbed the “ankoles” after the breed of cattle Ramaphosa breeds.

There’s also a generational tussle, at play between the likes of Mbalula and Ntuli, as the former represents the “[Brett] Kebble kids” era of the ANC Youth League, which feels it deserves to get its hands on the levers of power before the “economic freedom in our lifetime” generation, which is represented by the likes of Ntuli and Ronald Lamola, who is making a play for the party’s deputy president.

Phumulo Masualle is leading the race for the secretary general position after being publically endorsed. Graphic: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

As it stands, both Ntuli and Mbalula have not had the provincial executive committees in their home provinces making any pronouncements. Ntuli has been completely left out by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee, which backed the Eastern Cape's Masualle to become secretary general.

The tensions between Ntuli and his home province, which in part stem from his initial refusal to contest Sihle Zikalala as chairperson of the ANC during its July provincial conference, have made it hard for a province like Gauteng, which actually wants Ntuli in the ANC’s top six (president, deputy president, secretary general, deputy secretary general, chairperson and treasurer general), to boldly pronounce on the leader. Instead, it's understood, some in the country’s economic hub are quietly and secretly campaigning to help Ntuli get on the ballot. It's a trade-off after an already solidified agreement to have KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC’s largest province, throwing its might behind Gauteng candidate Paul Mashatile’s bid to become the ANC’s number two.

Eyewitness News understands that some in Mashatile’s camp pinned their hopes on Ntuli being included in the Ramaphosa line-up as an easy way for him to get the necessary nominations. However those in the Renewal22 lobby group have expressed a distrust in Ntuli, claiming he postures as if he supports Ramaphosa but don't believe he is aligned with the incumbent.

This, as nominations are almost finalised, gives an indication of how fractious the next phase of the ANC’s journey to conference might become as different lobby groups struggle to trust one another. Agreements made earlier in the process might also be abandoned, with horse trading expected to take place right up until delegates at the conference take to the voting booth.

Masualle, based on a bloc already in place, should find expression in his home province, as well as KwaZulu-Natal Limpopo and Gauteng, despite efforts by some in the the province to have Ntuli backed for the position.

Those in his corner are unfazed by his two opponents hogging the media spotlight, suggesting its Gauteng’s proximity to journalists that aids the likes of Ntuli to seem as if he is leading the race to become ANC secretary general.

Its also understood dynamics are fluid in the Eastern Cape. The province wants its own chairperson Oscar Mabuyane to be elected as deputy president, while it's proposed Gwede Mantashe should return to his position of national chairperson. This view has been cause for discontent with those suggesting it's time to ditch Mantashe, who while hailing from the Eastern Cape, belongs to a branch in Ekurhuleni. They argue he’s used the province for political expediency to the detriment of its current cohort of leaders.

Some who are desperate to see Mabuyane leaving the province for national politics have disregarded the proposed Renewal22 slate, which wants Senzo Mchunu as Ramaphosa’s deputy and are instead lobbying other provinces to find room for Mabuyane in the top six.

Masualle might be the biggest beneficiary from the current dynamics playing out in the Eastern Cape. His name on the ballot would assist the province avert predictions of it becoming the biggest loser of the conference, akin to KwaZulu-Natal in 2017, where it sent the largest delegation but had no representation in the top six of the governing party.

His province is also attempting to navigate growing disappointment in Ramaphosa where individuals feel forgotten. This was amplified after its infrastructure programmes was mentioned in Finance Minister Enoch Gondogwana’s midterm budget last month. The president is likely to still get a nod from its branches, the youth league in OR Tambo - the largest region - has already called for a departure away from the president.

In his own words, Masualle told Eyewitness News he was the best candidate for the secretary general post, citing his vast knowledge in all alliance formations and in government as having prepared him to run one of the most important positions in the governing party.

“I consider myself an alliance in one,” said Masualle, who says he has the necessary pedigree to set straight the secretary general’s office.

He’s also shared his hopes for the December conference and what it should mean for the ANC.

“It must make a break from this indecisiveness in providing leadership on a range of matters that affect society,” says the politician, who is currently serving as deputy public enterprises minister.

He says the ANC is yet to correctly diagnose a range of issues facing both the party and the country.

“Conference should help remedy that. In my mind a change of leadership will help with that,” said Masualle. He has called for an end to a Ramaphosa-led ANC, instead throwing support behind Zweli Mkhize’s campaign to become party president.

Nominations will close on Monday, with the party then expected to consolidate, vet and hear appeals from its various branches before making public the names of those who have made it on to the ballot. Delegates at its conference will have an opportunity to raise names from the floor.

The ANC conference takes place from 16 December to 20 December.