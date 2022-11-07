Matric exams: Load shedding affects almost 4,000 candidates

The Department of Basic Education's chief director for examinations Rufus Poliah addressed the media in Pretoria on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education officials said load shedding has affected almost 4,000 matric pupils since the start of the National Senior Certificate exams two weeks ago.

He said the writing of several papers started later than scheduled at some schools last week after a total of 119 examination centres were affected by load shedding.

The department’s Rufus Poliah said load shedding blew out 14 computers at a Gauteng school during a computer applications technology exam over a week ago.

Unfortunately, he said, the 14 affected pupils will have to rewrite the exam after their work was destroyed.

"In total, the number of learners that were impacted in some way by load shedding was 3,956."

Eskom has previously denied the request for schools to be exempt from load shedding saying it would put the entire grid at risk.