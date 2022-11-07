Mantashe: Renewable energy transition shouldn't affect coal mining communities

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe was speaking in Carletonville on Sunday during the ANC's Letsema programme.

JOHANNESBURG - Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says the country's renewable energy transition shouldn't come at the expense of coal mining communities.

Mantashe was speaking in Carletonville on Sunday at the ANC's Letsema programme.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said last week that he had approached the US government for a loan as part of government's multi-trillion rand plan to move the country to a zero-carbon economy.

Mantashe said on Sunday there are communities that are going to be affected by this transition.

"That transition should not be insensitive to people in communities. You can't just talk of transition and ignore that the tender was continuously in Mpumalanga in the coal belt and if you just talk of the transition you can't just switch of that coal and think that things will be normal. There will be ghost towns...starving families and the transition must talk to those issues."

At the same time, the minister warned that the plan also came with the threat of energy poverty.

"So it's just not clean but its also energy poverty that...manifests in many ways. One of them is load shedding that is energy poverty, number two the price of electricity tariffs leads to energy poverty and you can look into those things and then access is the most basic way of dealing with energy poverty so I agree with him on that one."