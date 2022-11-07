Mantashe criticises former leaders for publicly attacking Ramaphosa

Manatashe was speaking to journalists in Carletonville, where he was interacting with community members.

JOHANNESBURG - As President Cyril Ramaphosa was makes his submission to Parliament’s independent panel investigating the Phala Phala farm saga, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said the party was not ill-prepared for the outcome of the probe.

Mantashe was speaking to journalists in Carletonville, where he was interacting with community members.

He dismissed concerns raised by former party leaders.

Former president Thabo Mbeki last month called on the ANC to prepare for the possibility of Ramaphosa being impeached.

Ramaphosa is under pressure over the alleged theft of foreign currency from his Limpopo farm, with several law enforcement agencies also investigating the matter.

Mantashe said it was Parliament's job to deal with the impeachment and not that of the ANC.

"And that process will take the decision to impeach or not impeach...it is the Parliament that will take that decision and from where I'm sitting we must wait for that decision to take its course, go to Parliament and if it goes through, it goes through Parliament."

He also hit out at former leaders for some of the remarks they have made in public about Ramaphosa and his leadership.

"Any prior leadership who criticises their successors so they are in the wrong that's my starting point. When you are in a leadership position, you don't go public and criticise your successor or predecessor because you have access to them."