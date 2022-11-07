Man accused of killing German tourist in Mpumalanga denied bail

Joseph Nyalunga was arrested in connection with the death of Jörg Schnarr last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of killing a German tourist in Mpumalanga has been denied bail and will spend the festive season behind bars.

Joseph Nyalunga was arrested in connection with the death of Jörg Schnarr last month.

He appeared at the Kabokweni Magistrates Court on Monday.

Nyalunga and four others are accused of attacking Schnarr, his wife and two other tourists near the Kruger National Park.

The NPA’s Monica Nyuswa said: “The matter has been postponed to 24 January 2023 for further investigation.”