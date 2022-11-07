Makhubele denies reports that Phalatse to face no-confidence motion on Friday

Makhubele said the council meeting expected to sit on Friday will instead focus on the Democratic Alliance’s plan to take out a R2 billion loan from the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Johannesburg’s council Speaker Colleen Makhubele has denied reports suggesting Mayor Mpho Phalatse is set to face a motion of no confidence.

She said the programming committee will meet next week Monday to assess if a motion of no confidence against Phalatse is admissible.

“As I sit here today, I don’t know if there is going to be a motion on 9 November against Mayor Mpho Phalatse. We can only know when we go to the programming committee on 14 November, which is next week Monday. That’s when we will know if there is a motion and if that motion is admissible or not,” Makhubele said.