Magashule's lawyer Phosa warns ANC NDC against having hearing without him

The embattled secretary-general is facing several counts of ill-discipline after he violated terms of his suspension last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s lawyer, Mathews Phosa, has cautioned the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) against violating the politician’s rights should it push on with its hearing in his absence.

In a note to Phosa, which has been circulating on social media, the NDC said that the virtual sitting would proceed even if Magashule could not participate.

Magashule not only refused to apologise to the ANC for suspending its president but he also made public pronouncements on issues relating to the ANC and addressed its members.

Phosa, in his response to the NDC, said that he would not be able to represent Magashule if he could not locate him in time.

Ralph Mgijima, chair of the ANC’s national disciplinary committee, is facing some resistance as he tries to push ahead with a hearing into the conduct of Magashule.

Magashule’s lawyer, Phosa – an ANC veteran, said that the procedure must ensure that a member who stands accused of wrong-doing has a chance to defend him or herself in line with the rules of natural justice.

He suggested that he’s had great difficulty communicating with his client in recent days.

Phosa said that Magashule had previously indicated that he would not be able to participate in the hearing, warning that if the committee went ahead without the secretary’s knowledge, he’d have to recuse himself.

The NDC is expected to sit on Monday.