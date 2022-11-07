Life Esidimeni inquiry: Manamela denies hiding key info about patient deaths

Makgabo Manamela, who headed up the mental healthcare unit at the time of the tragedy, said that she's been falsely accused of withholding details about the death.

JOHANNESBURG - Former director of mental health in Gauteng, Makgabo Manamela, has denied concealing key information about the death of mental health patients following the botched transfer project.

More than 140 patients died when the long-standing Life Esidimeni contract was terminated due to financial constraints.

Former top officials in the department are being questioned about their role in the 2016 tragedy.

But the officials are still embroiled in a blame game as the Life Esidimeni inquest continues.

In a statement seen by the inquiry, former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu claims Manamela was not upfront about the tragedy that was transpiring.

Manamela has hit back, adding that she submitted the tally of deaths on a monthly basis at meetings held with other officials, where they would discuss a report from the Life Esidimeni healthcare group.

Manamela said that she didn't report to Mahlangu, adding that it was someone else's job to deliver the bad news.

"I didn't withhold information."

The inquest will determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the Life Esidimeni fatalities.

