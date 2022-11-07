Jo’burg City Power warns Lenasia residents of more power outages

The substation caught fire on Friday while another one was vandalised in the area over the weekend - affecting the electricity supply.

JOHANNESBURG - Jo’burg City Power has warned residents of Lenasia South to expect continued power outages on Monday following a fire at a substation.

The utility is not able to say when power will be restored.

"We really apologise to the customers for the inconvenience, we also urge them to unplug all their appliances during this time of restoration to allow for a smooth switch on so that it doesn't trip on overload," said spokesperson Isaac Mangena.