Intercape bus catches fire while travelling between Cape Town and Johannesburg

Authorities are still probing the cause of a fire that destroyed an Intercape coach on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN - It's not yet clear what caused an Intercape bus to catch fire while travelling between Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The incident happened over the weekend.

Authorities are still probing the cause of a fire that destroyed an Intercape coach on Friday night.

The bus transporting more than forty passengers from Cape Town to Johannesburg went up in flames about three kilometres before the small railway town of Touws River.

Intercape said no injuries were reported.

And a replacement coach was sent from Cape Town following the incident.